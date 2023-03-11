Delhi Liquor scam: Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes letter to LG; alleges Sisodia getting VVIP treatment in jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi Liquor scam: Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a letter to LG; alleges Sisodia getting VVIP treatment in jail

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant General (LG) VK Saxena, alleging Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia is getting VVIP treatment in jail. In his letter, Sukesh also demanded an inquiry into the VVIP treatment given to Sisodia in jail.

"Mr Manish Sisodia is lodged in Ward No. 9 of Jail-1, which is a VVVIP ward in all of Tihar Jail. It’s a special ward for high-profile VIP prisoners," he claimed in the latter.

'Kejriwal spreading rumours about Sisodia's security in jail'

Further, Sukesh also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies about Sisodia's security that he is being kept in jail with gangsters, unsafe etc. "Sir, I humbly submit that all the stories are false in nature, just to play a victim in public at large and in media, and fool everyone, as the reality is totally opposite," Sukesh wrote to the L-G.

"Mr Sisodia is being well taken care of in the VVVIP ward, and all these allegations are well planned and orchestrated by Mr Kejriwal, Satyender Jain and the jail administration," the letter further read. The conman further alleged that the jail administration is completely like "puppets" in the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party as Satyender Jain still controls the jail staff irrespective of the multiple scrutinies.

About Delhi Liquor Policy case

Earlier on Thursday, March 9, Sisodia was arrested again, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam. He is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail under judicial custody till March 20. The ED arrested Sisodia on money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case, officials said. The former Delhi deputy CM was questioned by ED for over 6 hours on Thursday in relation to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

