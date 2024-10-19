Police resort to lathi charge on protestors at Shri Muthyalamma Devi Temple in Hyderabad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The protestors had gathered in front of the temple holding saffron flags.

The police resorted to lathi charge at the Shri Muthyalamma Devi Temple in Hyderabad, where a large crowd had gathered to protest against an alleged attack on the temple idol. The protestors gathered in large numbers which led to heightened tensions at the temple premises. They were expressing their outrage over the reported desecration of the deity's idol. Earlier on October 14, Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman, an engineering graduate from Maharashtra, allegedly entered into the sanctum-sanctorum of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad in the early hours and desecrated the main idol of the temple, triggering protests by local people, Hindu organisations and BJP.

Authorities moved in to disperse the crowd as the situation grew increasingly volatile. Despite attempts to calm the protestors, the gathering remained defiant which prompted the police to take action and use lathi charge to control the escalating situation. Several protestors were reportedly injured in the lathi charge, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

The protest follows reports of an alleged attack on the idol, which has sparked widespread anger among the devotees and locals. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, while ensuring that law and order are maintained in the area.

VHP calls for protest in Telangana over attacks on temples

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had called for a state-wide protest on Saturday (October 19), alleging that the Telangana government has been negligent in preventing attacks on Hindu temples in the state. VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated that the protest is scheduled to take place in all district centres of the state. Earlier this month in Hyderabad, two incidents involving the vandalization of Hindu idols sparked protests from the BJP and other religious organizations.

The first incident involved the vandalization of a Durga idol at a Puja pandal at Nampally Exhibition Grounds within the limits of Hyderabad's Begum Bazar police station. Police said the person behind the incident was a vagabond, and the act was not deliberate. According to the police, he was feeling hungry and, while searching for food, he disturbed the Prasadam, accidentally damaging the idol. However, BJP leaders have called for a detailed investigation.

The second incident, which triggered widespread protests, was the vandalism of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division. Many BJP leaders, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, visited the temple complex and condemned the incident. On October 14, Hyderabad Police had detained BJP leader Madhavi Latha and other leaders and workers of the party while they were protesting over alleged vandalism of Muthyalamma temple.

