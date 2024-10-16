Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Temple damaged in Andhra Pradesh by anti-social elements, CM Naidu orders probe | VIDEO

The incident happened near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, about 3 km inside the forest.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated on: October 16, 2024 17:31 IST
Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple
Image Source : INDIA TV Shri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple

A Shri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple located in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh was demolished by anti-social elements, said officials on Wednesday. The incident happened near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu Mandal, about 3 km inside the forest.

The temple of Lord Anjaneya Swamy was demolished along with its gate and walls. "We are suspecting it to be the work of treasure hunters or people belonging to rival groups connected to the temple," Annamayya district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao told news agency PTI.

CM Chandrababu Naidu orders probe

Police registered a case under various sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are probing it.

Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the temple and directed officials to conduct a thorough probe. He ordered the police to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

