Modi Cabinet approves new rail-road bridge over river Ganga in Varanasi | DETAILS

Rail-road bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today (October 16) has approved a new rail-cum-road bridge in Varanasi across the Ganga River. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this new rail-road bridge will be among the biggest bridges in the world in terms of traffic capacity.

To be built at a cost of Rs 2,642 crore

The new road bridge in Varanasi will have four railway lines on the lower deck and a six-lane highway on the upper deck. The new bridge will be built at an expense of Rs 2,642 crore. "Malviya Bridge is 137 years old. Now, it has been decided to build a new bridge that will have 4 railway lines on the lower deck and a 6-lane highway on the upper deck. This will be counted among the biggest bridges in the world in terms of traffic capacity. This will be built at an expense of Rs 2,642 Crore," said Vaishnaw.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. "The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh," the ministry said in a statement.

Aim to improve capacity and efficiency

Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population. The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

"To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of 3rd and 4th railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, and efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth. Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch," it said.

The ministry further said that the project is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities. "The project is the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services," it said.

The project covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 km.

The Railways being the environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country and lower CO2 emissions (149 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 6 Crore trees, it added.

