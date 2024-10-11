Protest erupts after miscreants damage Goddess Durga idol in Hyderabad , BJP demands action

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA miscreants damage Goddess Durga idol in Hyderabad.

A massive protest erupted in Hyderabad on Friday after the idol of Goddess Durga was partially damaged by unidentified miscreants at a Durga Puja pandal in the city. The incident was reported at Nampally Exhibition Grounds within the Begum Bazar police station limits and it has triggered tensions in the area. As per the updates from Assistant Commissioner of Police (Abids) A Chandrasekhar, one of the hands of the idol was damaged by unknown persons during the early hours of Friday. "We launched the investigation and CCTV footage is being verified," he said.

After the incident, the idol was restored, and worship continued at the pandal. The incident of vandalism led to an outcry among devotees and locals, who staged a protest, blocking the main road in Nampally.Begum Bazar police said they are investigating the case.

In the meantime, BJP leader Madhavi Latha who visited the pandal said all these kinds of activities have been repeated for the past several years and if this continues she will not keep quiet.

"It is time for all Hindus to retaliate for whatever vandalisations are happening. Probably they are thinking that they are going to break us up. But they are uniting us by doing such things again and again. I warn them," she said.