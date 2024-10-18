Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Teacher beats student brutally for not completing homework, incident captured in CCTV | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a Class 6 student was allegedly beaten up by his teacher for not completing his homework in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana. When the child reached home after being beaten, the family members saw marks of beating. After this, the matter was investigated and action was taken against the accused teacher.

The incident is from Mansa Vikas School of Gollagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when teacher, Satish, turned wild and started beating a student mercilessly for incomplete homework. The entire incident was captured in CCTV. Surprisingly, the school administration was completely unaware of all this.

When the student's parents noticed injury marks on their child, they demanded school's CCTV footage. Following this the entire matter came to the fore. The parents then lodged a police complaint against the teacher. The footage reportedly confirmed the assault, following which official action was taken.

Local officials are investigating the matter.