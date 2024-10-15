Rajnath Singh to lay foundation stone for radar station in Telangana today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone on Tuesday for the Indian Navy's proposed Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in the Damagundam forest area, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced. The project, which is set to become the second VLF station in the country, is anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing national security.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will join Singh and Kishan Reddy at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, marking a significant moment for Telangana.

In response to allegations made by BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao regarding potential ecological impacts, Reddy is expected to clarify that the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government granted the land and permissions for the radar station. He will highlight that in December 2017, the Telangana government’s Forest and Environment Department issued clearance for the project, allowing the use of 2,900 acres in the Damagundam forest area.

Reddy is also expected to remind attendees that the project was conceptualized in 2010 during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. He will address concerns about deforestation, noting that while some trees will need to be cut for construction, the Defense Ministry has deposited Rs 130 crore with the Forest Department to mitigate environmental impacts.

Rama Rao previously alleged that the project would involve the felling of 12 lakh trees across the 2,900 acres. However, Reddy will counter this claim by stating that no construction will occur in 1,500 acres of the designated land, assuring, “Not even a single plant will be removed in 1,500 acres.”

The minister will mention that accommodations for naval staff will be constructed in select land areas and will urge political parties to refrain from politicizing the project.

As the foundation stone is laid, the initiative is expected to be framed as a vital step in strengthening India’s defence capabilities while balancing ecological considerations.

