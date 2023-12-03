Jubilee Hills Election Result 2023: Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin leading in early trend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jubilee Hills Election Result 2023

Jubilee Hills Election Result 2023: Congress candidate Mohammad Azharuddin leading in early trend in Jubilee Hills Constituency. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Maganti Gopinath won the seat twice. Now, he is eying the hat-trick in the constituency. Jubilee Hills is constituency number 61 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Hyderabad district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Jubilee Hills.

Candidates in Jubilee Hills:

Former Lok Sabha member Mohammad Azharuddin from the Congress party, Maganti Gopinath from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Lankala Deepak Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the three important candidates in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Koneti Sujatha, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) MD Rasheed Farazuddin, Indian Praja Congress party's Dr Gudoori Chenna Reddy, Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party's Nanda Kishore Tallada, Navarang Congress Party's M Prasunamba, Samaikyandhra Parirakshana Samithi's Gonti Srikanth and 10 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Jubilee Hills in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) candidate Maganti Gopinath won the Jubilee Hills seat by defeating AIMIM candidate V Naveen Yadav with a margin of 9,242 votes. In 2018, Maganti Gopinath became the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate and again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate P Vishnuvardhan Reddy with a margin of 16,004 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jubilee Hills?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya was leading from the Jubilee Hills constituency. TRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

