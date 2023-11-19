BJP president JP Nadda accuses Telangana government of corruption, calls for change

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO BJP National JP Nadda addresses a public meeting.

In a fervent rally at Narayanpet, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government, accusing BRS MLAs of collecting a hefty 30 per cent commission in the state's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme. Nadda urged the people to oust the current administration in the upcoming assembly polls and choose the BJP for a fresh start. Alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Nadda asserted that it had become an "ATM" for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, symbolizing malfeasance. He pledged that, if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, an investigation into the purported corruption in the project would be conducted, and those responsible would face legal consequences.

Accusing Rao of engaging in appeasement politics for electoral gains, Nadda criticised the decision to make Urdu the second official language and proposed an increase in reservation for a specific community from 4 per cent to 12 per cent. He further claimed that temple lands in the state were being diverted for alternative purposes.

In a direct challenge to the government, Nadda questioned whether BRS MLAs had indeed taken a 30 per cent commission in the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, referencing purported statements made by Rao himself. Urging voters to bring in a BJP government on November 30, Nadda emphasised the need for a change.

The 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, a flagship initiative for Dalit welfare, offers financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to pursue a business of their choice. Nadda also highlighted the economic challenges faced by Telangana, citing an 8.5 per cent inflation rate and the country's highest fuel prices. The BJP president's strong rhetoric sets the stage for a heated political battle in the upcoming elections.

Also read | BJP releases manifesto for Telangana, promises to scrap religion based quota, free LPG cylinders