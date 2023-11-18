Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Telangana election, says this is about guarantees by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leaders waves to the crowd during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections.

Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for Telangana Assembly election saying this (manifesto) is about guarantees by PM Modi.

"Today, we are releasing the BJP manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections. The manifesto is about guarantees by PM Modi," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Prime Minister Modi has done a lot of work to help strengthen and empower the state of Telangana," he said.

"The Congress Party, during 2004-14, released only Rs 2 lakh crore as devolution and grant-in-aid for 'Sanyukt Andhra Pradesh', whereas the BJP government under PM Modi's leadership released Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand crore in just 9 years for this state," Amit Shah said.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | BJP will get more than 140 seats in Rajasthan, says Himanta Biswa Sarma