WhatsApp security update - you might get another verification code

WhatsApp is reportedly working on intruducing another feature which will add an extra layer of security before logging into a WhatsApp account, for a future update of beta for both- Android and iOS.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, the new feature is under development, hence it is yet to be released to the public. Though the estimate time of arrival is still not clear.

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into the user's WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm.

The report mentioned that the company is now working on this feature to protect those users that may naively share their 6-digit code.

Recently, another report stated that the Meta owned platfrom is working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta testers.

The Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

