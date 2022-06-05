Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
  BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership
  BJP leader Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus
  Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
  4. WhatsApp security update - you might get another verification code

WhatsApp is working on upgrading the security of the messaging platform, and hence is developing a feature where users might get another security verification code which will be required to gain the access to the platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Updated on: June 05, 2022 17:51 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

WhatsApp security update

 WhatsApp is reportedly working on intruducing another feature which will add an extra layer of security before logging into a WhatsApp account, for a future update of beta for both- Android and iOS.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, the new feature is under development, hence it is yet to be released to the public. Though the estimate time of arrival is still not clear.

When the feature will be released to beta testers, any successful attempt to log into the user's WhatsApp account from another device requires an additional verification code to confirm.

The report mentioned that the company is now working on this feature to protect those users that may naively share their 6-digit code.

Recently, another report stated that the Meta owned platfrom is working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta testers.

The Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

Inputs from IANS

