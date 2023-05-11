Uber UK users can now book flights from the platform: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uber

Uber, a ride-hailing platform has announced a new feature, which will enable users to book flights directly from the app for all customers based in the United Kingdom. The platfrom has partnered with Canada-based travel agency Hopper to sell national and international flights through the ride-sharing app. Also, the company has stated that the new functionality will strengthen Uber's ambition to create a seamless door-to-door travel solution in the country.

In a statement, Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said, "Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app."

Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper said, "The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel. This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation."

How to book a flight?

To book a flight, Uber app users will simply need to enter their travel details, which will further travel to and from along with dates. Customers will then be able to choose their departing and returning flights if booking a round trip. Users will be able to select seats and pay in the app for major carriers, just like they would for any Uber service.

The company further mentioned that the new product rollout follows the launch of "Directions to pickup" -- a new feature that provides user-friendly maps and guides for those looking for Uber pickup points at some of the world's busiest airports.

In addition to the extensive Uber travel offering, the ride-hailing platform also rolled out access to nationwide car rentals on the app enabling riders to explore everything the UK has to offer.

