Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 8 secret smartphone codes you must know

8 secret smartphone codes you must know

Here are some of the most important smartphone codes which you must know for better performance of your handset.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2023 18:37 IST
smartphone codes
Image Source : PIXABAY 8 secret smartphone codes you must know

Smartphones come equipped with a range of features that many users are unaware of. One such feature is the availability of secret codes that provide valuable information about the device. There are two types of secret codes available on smartphones- Unstructured Service Data (USSD) and Main Machine Interface (MMI) codes. USSD codes are carrier-specific, while MMI codes offer network carrier information. While the list of secret codes for smartphones is extensive, here are some essential codes that users should know:

*#21#: Use this code to determine whether your call, data, or number has been forwarded to another number.

#0#: This code helps you determine if your phone's display, speaker, camera, and sensor are functioning correctly.

*#07#: This code provides the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value of your phone, which indicates the amount of radiation emitted by the device. The SAR value should always be below 1.6.

*#06#: Use this code to find out your International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, which is essential if your phone is lost.

##4636##: This code provides information about your smartphone's battery, internet, and WiFi.

##34971539##: This code provides information about your smartphone's camera and whether it's working correctly.

Related Stories
Tips on how to protect your smartphone from getting hacked

Tips on how to protect your smartphone from getting hacked

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 60,000

Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Your smartphone battery drains fast? 7 tips to save it

Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price,

Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price,

Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in official teaser, building anticipation for launch

Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in official teaser, building anticipation for launch

Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

Best smartphones under Rs 12,000

Best smartphones under Rs 12,000

Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

Indian smartphone market witnesses 20% fall in Q1 of 2023: Know the cause

Vivo launches X90 and X90 Pro in India: Price, specs and more

Vivo launches X90 and X90 Pro in India: Price, specs and more

Nothing announces to release its Phone (2)

Nothing announces to release its Phone (2)

5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

2767*3855#: This code resets your smartphone, but keep in mind that all data will be lost, so make sure to back up your data before entering this code.

ALSO READ: Rapid layoffs in e-commerce companies, Meesho fired 15% of employees, 2000 jobs in Shopify

ALSO READ Aadhaar update: How to verify correct mobile number and email ID online

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News