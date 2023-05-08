Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 8 secret smartphone codes you must know

Smartphones come equipped with a range of features that many users are unaware of. One such feature is the availability of secret codes that provide valuable information about the device. There are two types of secret codes available on smartphones- Unstructured Service Data (USSD) and Main Machine Interface (MMI) codes. USSD codes are carrier-specific, while MMI codes offer network carrier information. While the list of secret codes for smartphones is extensive, here are some essential codes that users should know:

*#21#: Use this code to determine whether your call, data, or number has been forwarded to another number.

#0#: This code helps you determine if your phone's display, speaker, camera, and sensor are functioning correctly.

*#07#: This code provides the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value of your phone, which indicates the amount of radiation emitted by the device. The SAR value should always be below 1.6.

*#06#: Use this code to find out your International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, which is essential if your phone is lost.

##4636##: This code provides information about your smartphone's battery, internet, and WiFi.

##34971539##: This code provides information about your smartphone's camera and whether it's working correctly.

2767*3855#: This code resets your smartphone, but keep in mind that all data will be lost, so make sure to back up your data before entering this code.

ALSO READ: Rapid layoffs in e-commerce companies, Meesho fired 15% of employees, 2000 jobs in Shopify

ALSO READ Aadhaar update: How to verify correct mobile number and email ID online

Latest Technology News