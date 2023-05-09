Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller will identify and avoid potential spam calls on WhatsApp: Know-how

The incidence of online fraud in India is increasing, with scammers now using voice and video calls as well as WhatsApp messages to target their victims. While Truecaller is an effective tool for identifying incoming calls, this functionality is not available on WhatsApp. With 500 million monthly active users in India, scammers find it easy to exploit the platform to defraud people and spread viruses to their smartphones.

Truecaller's caller ID service can now be used on WhatsApp, allowing a wider audience to benefit from the feature. This development is particularly significant in the fight against WhatsApp scams, as Truecaller has partnered with Meta to help users recognize and block spam messages on the platform.

Truecaller, the software for caller ID and spam blocking, is set to expand its service to WhatsApp and other messaging apps. This move aims to help users identify and avoid potential spam calls on the internet. According to Truecaller's CEO, Alain Mamedi, the feature is currently in beta testing and is expected to have a global release later this month.

Truecaller intends to introduce a caller identification feature for WhatsApp and other messaging applications this month, according to reports. This new feature is designed to assist users in recognizing and blocking spam messages.

As per the co-founder and CEO of Truecaller- Alan Mamedi, spam calls are a significant issue in countries like India, where users have been reportedly receiving around 17 unwanted calls each month on average. To address this problem, Truecaller has been working on collaborating with the telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio to create an AI-based solution which could filters the telemarketing calls on the networks, as recommended by the Indian telecom regulator- TRAI.

A 2021 report from Truecaller reveals that India is among the countries where users are subjected to a high volume of telemarketing and fraudulent calls, with an average of 17 spam calls received each month. In response, the Indian telecom regulator has directed carriers like Jio and Airtel to implement artificial intelligence filters to block such calls on their networks.

How to use Truecaller's spam detection for WhatsApp?

Here is the step-by-step guide:

Activate Caller ID for WhatsApp and other messaging apps

Now open Truecaller

In Trucaller, go to Settings

Tap on Caller ID and turn on the toggle to identify unknown numbers in WhatsApp and other messaging apps

Once the feature is available, use and test the new feature and report any bugs or feedback to the Truecaller app

