Facebook and Instagram Reel creators to get empowered by brands: Know how

Meta, formerly known as Facebook has revealed a new initiative called "MedonReels" that aims to bring Reels ads to brands in all industries across India. The program is designed to empower brands to achieve better business outcomes by utilizing entertainment storytelling on Reels and taking advantage of the vast creator ecosystem in the country. Earlier this year, Meta collaborated with top brands in various sectors to assess the potential impact of Reels ads on their marketing goals. Additionally, this move is expected to provide a source of income for smaller creators who have a significant following.

Work will be done with this hashtag

Meta has announced the launch of the hashtag #MadeonReels to expand the reach of its successful Reels ads initiative. As part of this program, Brief, an advertising agency, is inviting brands from all industries to participate. Selected brands will collaborate with three creators to develop a custom support system and reel campaign that aligns with their marketing goals. Some of the well-known creators like Barkha Singh, Ruhi Dosani, Niharika NM, Aayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, Masoom Minawala and RJ Karishma will be participating in the 'HashtagMadeHonorables' program. This move is said to be helping the Meta which continues to build upon its Reels success while also offering brands a chance to work with top creators and achieve their marketing objectives.

How will it help in creating a strong ecosystem?

As per Arun Srinivas, the Director and Head of Advertising Business at Meta India, the brand campaigns conducted to date have shown that the integration of Reels Ads and creative content can significantly boost brand growth and drive key marketing objectives. As a result, Meta is committed to assisting businesses in adapting to evolving user behaviour and establishing a robust ecosystem for the future of digital advertising in the country. The company believes that this approach will not only benefit brands but also support the development of the broader advertising industry.

