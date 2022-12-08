Realme launches 10 Pro series in India: Price, availability and features

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 10 Pro series

Realme has launched the new 10 Pro series in the Indian market. The company has unleashed two devices in the market- the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The devices were recently unveiled in China as the first smartphone from the company to feature a curved AMOLED display. The Realme 10 Pro series have debuted in the Indian market and here is everything you need to know about the devices.

Realme 10 Pro: Features and Price

The Realme 10 Pro comes with an FHD+ LCD panel display and comes with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, has 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which can be expanded further via a microSD card. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, the device runs on the Android 13 operating system and is layered with Realme UI 4.0 over the top. The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.



On the camera front, the device comes with a dual-camera setup with a primary camera of 108 MP with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a secondary camera with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device comes with a 16MP shooter.

The Realme 10 Pro has been priced at Rs 18,999 for the base model which is- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the other variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 19,999.

The Realme 10 Pro is available in three colour variants- Dark Matter, Hyperspace Gold and Nebula Blue. The device will be available for purchase at Flipkart, from December 14 onwards.

Realme 10 Pro+: Features and Price

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and on the storage front, the handset comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage capacity. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and it is paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with is layered with the Realme UI 4.0 over the top.



The device will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a triple rear camera- a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front, the device comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 67W wired fast charging support as well.



On the price front, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Also, the Realme 10 Pro+ is further available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Both variants are available at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.



The smartphone from realme is available in three colour variants- Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold, and it is available for purchase from Flipkart, from December 14.









