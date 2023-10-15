Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
PVR INOX Passport monthly movie subscription launched for Rs. 699, allowing 10 films

To sign up for the 'PVR INOX Passport,' patrons are required to opt for a minimum subscription duration of three months via the cinema chain's app or website. The subscription is tied to the individual and cannot be transferred, and subscribers must furnish a government-issued identity proof.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2023 19:45 IST
Image Source : PVR PVR INOX Passport monthly movie subscription launched for Rs. 699, allowing 10 films

PVR INOX, a prominent cinema chain, has introduced a groundbreaking movie subscription pass known as 'PVR INOX Passport.' This initiative aims to rejuvenate the film industry and encourage moviegoers to visit theatres more frequently.

Starting from October 16, this monthly subscription pass offers cinema enthusiasts the opportunity to watch up to 10 films each month for just Rs. 699. The offer is valid from Monday to Thursday and excludes premium experiences such as IMAX, Gold, LUXE, and Director's Cut.

Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX, stated that the company engaged with customers to understand their movie-watching habits and concerns. Many moviegoers expressed their love for the cinematic experience but felt that frequent visits to theatres could be costly.

Dutta believes this trend isn't beneficial for the film industry, especially for mid-level and smaller-budget films. Event films continue to grow, while smaller films are often overshadowed. To address this issue, PVR INOX aims to create a product that aligns with consumer sentiment, enticing them back to cinemas and providing a boost to smaller films.

Previously, the cinema chain tackled concerns about food and beverages by reducing prices by 40 per cent. They also introduced affordable food combos and unlimited popcorn refills during select hours.

The 'PVR INOX Passport' is another step towards enhancing the cinema experience. It's designed to encourage customers who visit theatres once, twice, or thrice a month. By making cinema more accessible, PVR INOX intends to increase film consumption, production, and audience size. This initiative is seen as a momentum shifter, not merely a price promotion.

The target audience for this movie subscription offer includes students, housewives, and senior citizens, catering to those who have time to spare but maybe budget-conscious.

To subscribe to the 'PVR INOX Passport,' individuals must commit to a minimum subscription period of three months through the cinema chain's app or website. The subscription is non-transferable, and subscribers must present a government-issued identity proof at the cinema for validation.

PVR INOX hopes this subscription plan will revitalize the film industry and provide a more affordable and accessible cinema experience for a wider range of moviegoers.

