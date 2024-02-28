MWC 2024: Day 2 highlights - From Oppo's AI smart glasses to Samsung's rollable phone, all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone 2A and Oppo Smart AI Glasses revealed at MWC 2024.

MWC 2024 Day 2 Highlights: At Mobile World Congress 2024 Day 2, brands showcased AI smartphones and futuristic gadgets. From Oppo's smart glasses to Samsung's innovative phones, the event was filled with exciting reveals. Let's dive into the key highlights.

Deutsche Telekom's AI smartphone

Deutsche Telekom showcased an AI smartphone at the event. This phone is unique because it doesn't need any apps to function. It's designed to adapt to AI advancements in the future, and its interface is created by Qualcomm and Brain.

Oppo's AI smart glasses

Oppo introduced smart glasses called Air Glass 3. They look like regular glasses but connect to Oppo phones to access the company's AndesGPT LLM. You can control them with taps on the sides and use them for music, information display, and voice calls.

Samsung's innovative phones

Samsung, known for its foldable phones, revealed a new smartphone that can fold both ways and another one that can be worn like a bracelet. They also showcased a rollable display, hinting at future innovations in foldable tech.

Nubia's Flip phones and premium tablets

Nubia launched flip phones and premium tablets at the event. The tablet has a large LCD display, and dual cameras, and supports a high refresh rate. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Nothing Phone 2A showcased at MWC 2024

Nothing teased its first budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2A, which is set to launch soon. It features light-up glyphs and will be priced lower than other phones in its category.

