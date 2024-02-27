MWC 2024: Day 1 highlights - Notable launches and our top picks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Devices teased at MWC 2024 Barcelona, Spain.

MWC 2024 Day 1 Highlights: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 has set the stage for groundbreaking advancements in mobile technology, from AI-powered features to innovative device designs. Here's a quick look at the exciting things launched on the first day of MWC 2024. We've selected our favourite highlights to share with you.

Google's new AI features

On the first day of MWC 2024, Google made waves with announcements about upcoming AI initiatives. One standout feature is the integration of its Gemini AI model into Android Auto. This includes handy tasks like summarising long text messages and reading them aloud while driving, along with suggesting actions to reduce distractions for drivers.

Lenovo's transparent laptop

Lenovo revealed an intriguing concept with its transparent laptop, offering users a unique view of their surroundings while working. Though still in the prototype phase, this laptop features a transparent screen that overlays graphics onto the background, providing an augmented reality-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, emphasising its integration with the Samsung Health platform to monitor users' health metrics and provide insights. The device will also benefit from Samsung's expanded AI suite, offering users a range of functionalities. The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colour options.

HMD's Barbie flip phone

In a nod to nostalgia, HMD Global partnered with Mattel to create a retro flip feature phone inspired by Barbie. Marketed as a tool for digital detox, this phone boasts a signature pink design and aims to appeal to consumers seeking simplicity amidst modern technology.

Honor's AI eye-tracking smartphone

Honor unveiled the Magic 6 Pro, featuring AI-powered eye-tracking technology. This innovative feature allows the device to track eye movements and launch apps, promising a unique user interface experience. However, its availability in specific markets, such as India, remains uncertain.

Motorola's bendable smartphone

Motorola showcased its Adaptive Display concept, offering a glimpse into the future of smartphone design. This technology allows the display to bend, transforming the device into a smartwatch or expanding it into a tablet. While still in the early stages, it hints at exciting possibilities for mobile devices.

