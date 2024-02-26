Google rollouts 9 new features for Android devices including Gemini AI for Messages App

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE NEWSROOM Android new updates

Google has announced the rollout of the new feature, including several generative AI-based features. There are nine features in total and the highlighted feature among them is the integration of the company's Gemini AI into its Message app. While this feature is currently in beta testing, the company has started rolling out other features for Android smartphones, Android Auto, and Wear OS-based smartwatches. Here are all the details you need to know.

Google made the announcement via a post on its Newsroom where it said that these features are aimed at improving the productivity of its users. Gemini’s integration with Google Messages has added a separate chat box for Gemini where users can have a conversation, ask queries, write or rewrite messages, and more. However, the feature is currently under beta testing.

“Starting this week in beta in English, you can access Gemini right in Google Messages on your Android phone. Chat with Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app,” Google said.

Apart from the Google Message app, the company has added AI to Android Auto too. Generative AI in Android Auto can now summarise long texts or group chats and read them out to drivers. The new feature will also suggest relevant replies and actions to drivers.

“With the help of AI, Android Auto can automatically summarise long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving. It will also suggest relevant replies and actions, so you can simply tap once to send a message, share your ETA, or start a call,” Google said.

Google has also improved its Lookout app, meant to assist the visually impaired, with generative AI. A new feature will now automatically generate captions for images seen online or received through messages and read them out to users. The company has added a similar feature to Google Maps, which was initially rolled out in October 2023. The new feature will read out place information including its business hours, rating, or directions on how to get there when they point the phone's camera at surrounding.

The company has also announced some non-AI features. The highlighted feature among them is the handwritten annotation feature for Google Docs on Android. It will allow users to write and draw won documents to create notes. The other feature is an improvement to the output switcher for Spotify, which will now allow users to pick the device where the sound output will come directly from the home screen.

Google also introduced some new features in its Wear OS-based platform. One of the most notable updates is the Health Connect app, which can now integrate data from various wearables like Fitbit, and Oura Ring, and apps such as AllTrails and MyFitnessPal. This app provides users with a detailed view of their health and fitness trackers, along with actionable insights.

In addition, Google Wallet passes can now be accessed directly from Wear OS smartwatches. Lastly, Google Maps for Wear OS has been updated to show public transit directions, including departure times, compass-guided navigation, and an option to mirror directions from the phone to the smartwatch. These features may be especially useful for Wear OS users who are always on the go.

ALSO READ: MWC 2024: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G debuts globally, check specifications and availability