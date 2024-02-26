MWC 2024: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G debuts globally: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G

Tecno unveiled its latest Pova series smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The latest Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos spatial audio support and gets a triple camera set up at the back with a 108MP main sensor.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price and availability

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is offered in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colours. The smartphone will be launched in selected markets including India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia starting from the end of this month (February). It is expected to be priced under the Rs 25,000 segment in India.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs HiOS 14.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions.

The newly introduced smartphone features a triple camera set up at the back, which includes a 108MP main camera. It also has a 32MP front camera with LED flash for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G supports Dolby Atmos spatial sound and has 210 dynamic MiniLED at the back. The LEDs are customisable and can be customised for different purposes including calls, power status, gaming, and music.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support and 10W reserve charging technology. The battery can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 20 minutes and to 100 percent in 50 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

According to the company, the battery of this smartphone can last for over 11 hours of gaming, more than 14 hours of video streaming, and more than 31 hours of calling on a single charge. Additionally, this phone is 7.88mm thick and weighs only 195 grams.

