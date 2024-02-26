MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept along with latest generation of ThinkPad lineup

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept

Lenovo showcased a concept laptop with a transparent screen at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The concept laptop known as Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept has a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. In addition to the concept laptop, the company also unveiled its latest generation of ThinkPad lineup, which includes the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. Here are all the details you need to know.

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept

The ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display that comes without any bezels. The screen has a peak brightness of 1000nits. The laptop also has a transparent keyboard area and it uses AI in various tasks. Its users will also be able to switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen. The laptop is a ‘proof of concept’, as per the company, and is not expected to be available for sale anytime soon.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 are powered by Intel Ultra Core processors with Intel vPro and Intel Arc graphics. These laptops are offered with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. They run on the Windows 11 Pro operating system. In addition to this, the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 model is also offered with an AMD Ryzen 8040 processor with built-in AMD Ryzen AI.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 features up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 400nits. The ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 sports up to 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution. The laptops also feature a 5-megapixel camera and include dual speakers alongside dual microphones.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 packs up to 52.5Whr battery while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 comes with up to 86Whr battery. These models are offered with a fingerprint reader on the keyboard and an IR Camera option with Windows Hello facial recognition. These laptops also support up to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors featuring Intel vPro. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 is offered with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage while the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will be available with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum of 1TB of PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 features up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 400nit brightness and 120Hz refresh rate while the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 sports a 12.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 400nits brightness.

Both the laptops feature dual speakers and dual microphones with Dolby Voice support and also include a fingerprint reader, an IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and support for up to Wi-Fi 7.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 packs a 58Whr battery while the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 houses a 42Whr battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel integrated graphics. It is offered with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs up to Windows 11 Pro and comes with full-HD and full-HD IR Hybrid camera options.

It features a 14-inch WU IPS display with 300nits of peak brightness. The laptop can be used as a tablet and features dual Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 packs a 60Whr battery and supports up to Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor specifications

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor features a 14-inch IPS display with 1400 x 2240 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a three-sided NearEdgeless bezel design and is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions. The monitor features a dual USB Type-C interface for charging and connectivity.

The company is yet to announce the price and availability details of these new laptops and monitors.

