MWC 2024: Alef's futuristic flying car prototype displayed at Barcelona

Several groundbreaking developments are taking place at the Mobile World Congress 2024 tech show in Barcelona, Spain. Considered as a vehicle of the future, the Alef flying car prototype was showcased in the tech show which further aimed at revolutionizing transportation.

Flying car prototype

Developed by Alef Aeronautics, a California-based company- the flying car model aims to combine road-driving capabilities with vertical take-off and land- promising seamless transitions between flying as well as driving.

Constantine Kisly, Alef Aeronautics' Chief Technology Officer, visions the flying car as an efficient solution to escape traffic congestion, by offering both options of driving and flying with optimal mobility.

Alef's innovative approach

The car designed by a California-based company is powered by electric propulsion with LiPo batteries. The Alef flying car prototypes have been designed to carry two people with a driving range and flying range of 200 miles. While the initial costs have been projected at USD 300,000 and Alef further aims at reducing the price with increased production volume.

Alef's mission

Alef witnessed the flying cars as a solution for alleviating the congested roads and further aimed at utilizing the airspace for efficient transportation.

Plans for production and regulations for the flying cars

With plans to commence production by the end of 2025, Alef will reportedly await the regulatory adaptations for accommodating the flying cars in air traffic, by joining other companies across the world in developing innovative air taxi and air car prototypes.

