MWC 2024: Jio, Qualcomm team up to launch 5G smartphone under Rs 10,000

Reliance Jio and Qualcomm are collaboratively working to introduce a new 5G smartphone which will be priced under Rs 10,000. The move has been taken to propel India's transition from 2G to 5G. Qualcomm has announced the collaboration with Reliance Jio, at the MWC 2024.

The move has aimed to accelerate the transition from 2G to 5G in India. It will allow the consumer to seamlessly upgrade to the latest technology. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset, and it is further expected to provide a full 5G experience at an affordable price tag, as per the report of MoneyControl.

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Handsets at Qualcomm said, that the product will be specifically tailored for the Indian market, and it will focus on easing the transition technologies from 4G and 5G.

Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets at Qualcomm, told Moneycontrol in Barcelona: "The product is inspired by India we're focusing pretty heavily on the transition between 4G and 5G. So, for us, it's how do we make sure that the transition is as frictionless as possible and that we have products really optimised for handset developers, telcos and end consumers.”

Qualcomm's executives further highlighted the new chipset which had the potential to persuade millions of 2G users in the country. The decision was made to leap directly to 5G-enabled devices.

Emphasizing the significance of partnerships, Qualcomm and Reliance Jio will be working closely with ecosystem partners and telecom carriers will ensure the widespread adoption and success of the affordable 5G device, which will herald a new era of high-speed connectivity and economic growth in the nation.

