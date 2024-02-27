MediaTek partners with HFCL to help Indian telcos address last-mile 5G connectivity: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Partnership

Technology enterprise and communications solution provider HFCL Limited has partnered with chip-maker MediaTek to integrate its chipset with the indoor 5G solution and help telecom operators address last-mile connectivity challenges. In a bid to push the government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem, HFCL's 5G FWA Indoor CPE offers features like an ultra-compact form factor and minimal power consumption, owing to the MediaTek T750 chipset.

The 7nm compact chipset is equipped with a 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU, ensuring seamless connectivity across multiple devices with dual-band 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 support, the company said in a statement on the sidelines of ‘MWC 2024’ in Barcelona, Spain.

“The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE helps telecom operators address the last-mile connectivity challenges in an ultra-compact form factor and provides a fibre-like experience to both consumers and enterprises,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

Featuring a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface for high-speed data transfer, the HFCL 5G solution has an embedded eSIM.

It is a plug-and-play device that includes an AI-integrated mobile app, enabling user-friendly self-installation and helping identify the best signal location, the company said.

“This partnership is another endeavour to support the Indian government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem by promoting local manufacturing,” said Evan Su, General Manager, Wireless Communications, at MediaTek.

“Our modem propels their vision by offering full functionality, enabling device makers to create high-performance CPE products in the smallest, yet the most efficient form factors,” Su added.

As per industry estimates, the global 5G last-mile equipment market is projected to reach $68 billion by 2030.

