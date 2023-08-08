Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft set to extend AI-powered Bing support to third-party browsers

Microsoft is gearing up to expand the accessibility of its AI-powered Bing search engine by integrating it into third-party web and mobile browsers. This development comes as a part of the tech giant's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and broaden the reach of its innovative AI capabilities.

In a recent blog post on the Microsoft Bing website, the company announced that the new AI-enhanced Bing will soon be available in third-party browsers. This move is expected to introduce users to the value of summarized answers and image generation, showcasing the potential of AI in a more expansive context.

While the AI-powered Bing can be experienced in a variety of browsers, Microsoft suggests that users leverage its full potential by utilizing the Microsoft Edge browser. By doing so, users can access extended conversations, chat history, and other Bing features seamlessly integrated into the browser.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings 6-month validity plan under Rs 500: Details

The AI-powered iteration of Bing was initially launched in February of this year. Since then, it has garnered impressive engagement, with over 1 billion chats and more than 750 million images generated through the service. Microsoft remains optimistic about the future, expressing excitement about the upcoming advancements planned for the next six months.

ALSO READ: 3 malware which has been stealing data from the smartphone

In a bid to further enrich the user experience, Microsoft introduced a 'voice chat' feature for Bing Chat on desktops last month. This feature enables users to interact with the AI chatbot through voice commands, simply by clicking on the microphone icon within the Bing Chatbox. Currently supporting five languages—English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin—the voice chat functionality is poised to expand to additional languages in the near future.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News