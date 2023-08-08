Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
BSNL brings 6-month validity plan under Rs 500: Details

BSNL has launched a new it’s newest plan, which provides an extended validity of 180 days with substantial departure from the customary one or two-month alternatives, under Rs 500.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2023 7:37 IST
bsnl
Image Source : BSNL BSNL's under Rs 500 plan offers 180 Days of validity

BSNL, the government-owned telecommunications company, continues to make waves with its affordable and competitive recharge plans, striving to keep up with rivals like Jio and Airtel. The latest plan garnering attention offers an extensive 180 days of validity, setting it apart from the typical one or two-month options.

This particular BSNL plan stands out for its generous benefits, allowing users to enjoy an extended period of service for less than Rs. 500. By opting for the Rs. 498 recharge, subscribers gain the advantage of a full 180-day validity, eliminating the need for frequent recharges and enhancing user convenience.

Geared towards individuals seeking a balance between moderate calling and prolonged validity, this plan comes with attractive features. Within BSNL's network, calls are billed at a mere 10 paise per minute, catering to those with minimal calling requirements. However, for calls to other networks, a charge of 30 paise per minute applies. Additionally, the plan includes a talk time worth Rs. 100.

Notably, this plan doesn't encompass complimentary data and free calling offers, which might deter users in search of such provisions. Nevertheless, for those who prioritize extended validity over extensive data and calling benefits, this plan presents an appealing option. Comparatively, other telecommunications companies demand significantly higher costs for a similar 180-day validity period.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review

BSNL's strategic approach in introducing wallet-friendly plans, coupled with its unique proposition of lengthy validity, showcases the company's determination to cater to diverse consumer preferences. As the telecom industry evolves with ever-changing competition, BSNL's endeavor to provide cost-effective options while ensuring competitive advantages continues to captivate the market's attention.

ALSO READ: New LG gaming monitors with 240hz refresh rate now available in India

