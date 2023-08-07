New LG gaming monitors with 240hz refresh rate now available in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LG launches high-performance OLED gaming monitors in India

LG Electronics has launched its latest line-up of premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, in India. These monitors boast a 240Hz refresh rate that promises gamers a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors are available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 124,000 and Rs 241,000, respectively.

According to the company, one of the key highlights of these monitors is the 240Hz refresh rate which enables faster frame rates and reduced motion blur, enhancing gameplay visuals. Additionally, the monitors feature a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, ensuring clear images and eliminating ghosting even during fast-paced gaming action.

“We are thrilled to unveil the LG UltraGear OLED models 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE. With cutting-edge OLED display technology and a host of gaming-focused features, these monitors promise to redefine the gaming experience," said Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

The company mentioned that both gaming monitors boast an 800R curvature, creating a more natural and immersive gaming experience. Furthermore, their ergonomic stands provide a wide range of adjustments, including tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment (110mm), ensuring gamers can find their perfect viewing position for long hours of comfortable gameplay.

The monitors are wall-mountable (100 x 100 VESA mount) that offers maximum versatility and space optimisation for users. To enhance convenience, the monitors come with a gaming remote control that allows for easy and quick adjustments, putting control at gamers' fingertips, the company claimed.

The monitors also offer a range of features for optimal performance and precision, including Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS Counter which cater to the needs of competitive gamers.

