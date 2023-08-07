Mark Zuckerberg confirms readiness for cage fight, Elon Musk responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zuckerberg declares readiness, Musk's reply follows

The rivalry between tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has escalated with their ongoing playful challenge of a cage fight. On Threads, Zuckerberg asserted that he is "ready today" for the fight and suggested August 26 as a potential date, but Musk has yet to confirm. Musk, who owns the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), responded to Zuckerberg's statements, stating that the exact date is still uncertain due to his scheduled MRI of his neck and upper back, which may necessitate surgery before the fight can occur.

Musk updated a tweet with a WWE gif, after which the attachment was deleted by the Twitter head, captioning- "Am going with @WWE as my fighting style".

Zuckerberg questioned the choice of live-streaming the fight on X, suggesting a more reliable platform for raising money for charity. He emphasized his love for the sport and the desire to compete with trained individuals regardless of the outcome of the proposed match. In response, Musk mentioned that if the fight is short, he might have the upper hand, but if it becomes prolonged, Zuckerberg's endurance could be advantageous. He pointed out the difference in their sizes, stating that he weighs at least 300 lbs and is aiming to reach 50-pound free weights to build muscle quickly.

The discussion about the cage fight initially began when Musk responded to a post about Meta, Zuckerberg's company, releasing a Twitter competitor. Musk expressed concerns about Earth being exclusively under Zuckerberg's control with limited options, to which a user remarked about Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu training. Musk humorously replied that he was up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was. This humorous exchange has since evolved into a topic of fascination for both their followers, with both Zuckerberg and Musk showcasing their training in Jiu-Jitsu.

The amusing rivalry between the two tech giants has attracted significant attention, and the possibility of a cage fight has become a source of intrigue for the public. As the exact date remains uncertain, fans eagerly await updates on this unique event, which may potentially be streamed on X, with all proceeds going to charity for veterans. The playful banter between Zuckerberg and Musk continues to captivate their audience, making it an interesting topic to watch unfold.

Inputs from IANS

