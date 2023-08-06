Poco's newly launched M6 Pro 5G: Check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Poco launched M6 Pro 5G in India

Poco, the Chinese smartphone brand, has launched an affordable 5G smartphone called Poco M6 Pro in India. This new handset falls in the 10K segment and offers decent features, including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP AI sensor for the camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting from August 9th at 12 PM IST. Poco offers two options for storage and RAM: the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999.

If you're an ICICI Bank cardholder, you can avail a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of the smartphone which reduces the price to Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The phone has a glass rear and comes in Power Black and Forest Green color options.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G shares similar specifications with the recently launched Redmi 12 5G. It features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Poco promises two major OS updates along with three years of security updates. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP AI sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP camera placed within a hole-punch cutout at the top-center of the display.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through a USB Type-C cable.

