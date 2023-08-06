Google Docs now supports linkable headings for easy sharing

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Docs gets linkable headlines feature

Google has announced the rollout of a new linkable headlines feature in Google Docs that aims to enhance document shareability, especially for longer ones. This latest addition allows users to copy links to headings within their documents, facilitating easy sharing with others.

To access this feature, users need to open a Google Doc on the web, add a heading (by typing content and setting it to "Heading 1"), right-click on the heading, and click the "Copy heading link" button. They can then paste the contents of the link wherever they wish to share it.

In addition to this, To further improve file management in Google Drive, the tech giant has now enabled users to empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive.

According to the company, this feature streamlines the process of managing shared drive files and eliminates the need for manual removal of items in the trash folder. It's important to note that files and folders in the Trash are permanently deleted after 30 days.

Moreover, Google has added a drag-and-drop function to Google Drive's multi-instance support on large-screen Android devices. This update improves the user experience and streamlines file organisation on larger screens.

Additionally, Google has expanded the availability of "people chips," introduced in 2021 on Google Sheets, to Android and iOS devices. These smart chips enable users to quickly access more information about their colleagues or contacts, including location, job title, and contact details.

Last month, Google introduced a feature that automatically displays line numbers within Docs set to page mode, and these numbers are preserved when printing. This addition allows users to reference specific content positions in documents, especially when working collaboratively on lengthy or intricate content.

