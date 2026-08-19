Omar Abdullah says J-K's issues only for Centre to resolve ahead of US envoy's first key visit in years

Jammu:

Ahead of US Ambassador Sergio Gor's visit to Jammu and Kashmir today, August 19, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he will discuss the situation in the region with visiting US ambassador but ruled out raising internal issues with Washington's representative. "It is after a very long time that a US ambassador is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. For me personally, it has been a long time since I met any American ambassador. Let him come; we will sit and talk," Abdullah told reporters here," CM told reporters here.

Resolution to the issues of the Union Territory will not come from Washington: J-K CM

The chief minister, however, said he would prefer to listen more to the ambassador even as "he (Gor) is also coming to listen". "Let's see what kind of conversation takes place when he comes to meet this afternoon," he added, as reported by PTI. Abdullah said the issues facing Jammu and Kashmir have nothing to do with US, as the resolution to the issues of the Union Territory will not come from Washington but from the central government.

"It has never been my habit to lodge complaints about my country to an ambassador of another country. The resolution to our issues will not come from Washington; the resolution to our problems lies with our central government.

"So, I believe it would be very inappropriate to complain about our country to an ambassador of another country. That is not my habit," he added. The CM said he would certainly discuss current situation of the state but will not seek solutions to grievances from them, PTI reported.

First visit of a top US diplomat after Operation Sindoor

This is the first visit of a top US diplomat in recent years after Operation Sindoor and Galwan Valley clashes. Also it's a second time in a decade, a US ambassador is meeting the elected chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gor's visit to J-K today is seen as a significant diplomatic engagement in recent years after US President Donald Trump's claim that he stopped the war between Indian and Pakistan in May last year. Earlier, in 2020, then US ambassador Kenneth Juster visited Srinagar following the 2019 decision to repel Jammu & Kashmir's special status.

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