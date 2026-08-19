Oppo A7 Pro 5G expected to come with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: Spotted on 3 certification site

New Delhi:

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G is working on an official certification. The news caught the eye when the phone was seen registered on three certification sites—Thailand's NBTC certification website and Malaysia’s SIRIM database—and even scored an SGS safety certificate.

On the NBTC site, the phone carries the model number CPH2931 and certification number B38559-26. It supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and, of course, 5G. The listing also points out that Oppo built it in China.

Over in Malaysia, the same model number showed up on SIRIM’s platform, so it looks like Oppo is getting ready to launch there too. Still, SIRIM’s listing is light on technical details.

Possible RAM and storage options

About the upcoming device and specifications, they are reportedly still under wraps. According to The Tech Outlook, an import-export database entry from July 3, 2026, shows two A7 Pro 5G units which have been shipped to Pakistan.

Both had 8GB of RAM, with either 128GB or 256GB of storage options. The database also mentions a 6.57-inch display. Take all that with a grain of salt, though, until Oppo confirms anything.

SGS CB Test Certificate (model CPH2931) on July 15

As for safety, the phone picked up an SGS CB Test Certificate (model CPH2931) on July 15, confirming it meets the IEC 62368-1:2018 safety standard. That’s great news for anyone worried about basic compliance, but beyond that, the certificate stays quiet about the processor, camera, battery, or charging specs.

What do we know so far?

The Oppo A7 Pro 5G keeps showing up in various markets, so an international launch should not be far off. Oppo has not made anything official about specs, price, or if and when it will hit India. The new phone is expected to join the brand’s A series, right next to the recent Oppo A7 Pro Max, which debuted in China with a massive 10,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

So far, these are all speculations made by experts, based on the available information. Final features and launch plans for the A7 Pro 5G are still under the hood, and anything official will only be unveiled by then. But as more certifications are expected to roll in, more details will be surfacing soon.

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