Oppo A7 Pro Max to come with 10000mAh battery with 80W charger, Qualcomm processor

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, is reportedly getting ready to launch another device under the A-series. As per the leaks, the new device will be named the A7 Pro Max, and it is said by the tipsters that the handset could smash the expectations with a massive 10,000mAh battery, all without bulking up the device. Although the company has been staying quiet for now (by the time of writing), the tipsters have been spilling the beans on the features of the phone and other expected details of the device.

What to expect: Specifications

Display details

The news surfaced when the rumours from Weibo highlighted the device, like the bigger display with a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen, that offers sharp 1.5K resolution and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There is even an under-display fingerprint reader for safety and security. Even with its huge battery, the A7 Pro Max manages to stay pretty trim and has the thickness of around 8.47mm. It will weight about 226 grams.

Hardware and performance

Inside the device, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. It will be built on efficient 4nm tech, so multitasking will not be an issue. Also, the battery life will get a serious boost. This chip claims to bring decent power to what is still considered a mid-range phone.

Cameras and battery

For photography, the upcoming Pro Max smartphone is said to feature a dual-camera setup: a 50-megapixel main shooter which will be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, the device will have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, which claims to deliver sharp images for video calls or video conferencing.

But the real showstopper for the upcoming device will be the 10,000mAh battery. It promises major battery life, and you will not have to wait around for a full charge, thanks to speedy 80W charging support.

Overall, with the leaks, Oppo A7 Pro Max wants to set a new bar for battery life in mid-range phones, combining an enormous 10,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, a 120Hz OLED display, and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5—packed into a body just 8.47mm thick.