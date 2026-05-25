Oppo Pad 6 launched with Dimensity 9500s and 10420mAh battery

New Delhi:

Oppo just rolled out the Pad 6 in China, stepping up from where the Pad 5 left off. This new tablet comes with a brighter and bigger display, with a faster display with a 12.1-inch LCD panel that features a sharp 3000 × 2120 resolution, cranks up to a smooth 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and responds fast with a 540Hz touch sampling rate. It gets bright too, topping out at 900 nits, and covers nearly the entire DCI-P3 colour space. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or drawing, this thing feels premium.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

Inside, Oppo went with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s chip, paired with Arm’s Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. You can get it with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, so performance is not going to be an issue. Out of the box, it runs ColorOS 16 on top of Android 16.

Cameras and connectivity

Cameras are not the main focus, but you get an 8MP camera on both the front and back, and both can handle 4K video at 30fps. It connects through Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and there’s a USB-C port for charging and data. It’s got all the standard sensors onboard: accelerometer, proximity, compass, and ambient light.

Battery

Battery life looks solid thanks to a big 10,420mAh cell, and if you do manage to run it down, 67W wired fast charging means you’re not waiting around for long. Even with the big battery, the Pad 6 keeps a slim profile at just 5.99mm thick and weighs 579g.

Oppo Pad 6: Price and variants

The Oppo Pad 6 is available in multiple RAM and storage options in China.

Here are the prices:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 54,700)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,300)

The company has also introduced a Soft Light edition of the tablet:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,200)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 58,900)

Oppo also introduced a Soft Light edition with different configs and an extra Starlight Blue colour. Standard models come in Deep Space Grey and Galaxy Silver.