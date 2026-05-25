Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G get price hike in India again: Check new prices and details

New Delhi:

It’s getting harder to find affordable smartphones in India, and now Redmi’s joining the trend. If you have been eyeing the Redmi Note 15 5G or Redmi 15 5G, brace yourself: prices just jumped again. Xiaomi, according to a new leak, bumped up prices across several configurations for both phones. And this isn’t even the first hike- it's already the second one in just a few months.

Redmi Note 15 5G: New price in India

Tipster Sanju Chaudhary shared on X that the Redmi Note 15 5G now costs Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. Compare that to launch prices: Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, and you will see these smartphones got a Rs. 2,000 hike this round. They are simply not the bargains they used to be.

Redmi 15 5G also gets costlier

It’s the same story for the Redmi 15 5G. The new prices are:

Rs. 20,499 for 6GB + 128GB

Rs. 22,499 for 8GB + 128GB

Rs. 24,499 for 8GB + 256GB

A few months ago, those variants were Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999. That's a huge jump, and honestly, pretty hard to ignore if you’re working with a budget.

Price hike reportedly live on the Redmi website

If you check Redmi’s official site right now, you will probably spot these updated prices. Xiaomi has not put out an official statement yet, but the changes look live. This follows a similar hike back in April, where both devices saw their prices climb by roughly Rs. 2,000.

Why smartphone prices are increasing in India

A few things. Component and chipset costs keep rising, import and manufacturing fees aren’t slowing down, and global supply chain headaches are still around. Plus, there’s more demand for premium features like AI and 5G, even in mid-range phones. All these factors mean even the so-called budget options are not so budget-friendly anymore.