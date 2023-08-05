Threads to expand with new search and web experiences, Meta CEO confirms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads on Instagram set to introduce search and desktop version soon

In a recent announcement, Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed new plans for Threads, the Twitter rival on Instagram. Zuckerberg stated that the company will be introducing search and web experiences to the app in the next few weeks.

The Meta CEO expressed his enthusiasm for Threads' progress, hailing it as a significant step towards building a thriving and long-term application.

"A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team's pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," Zuckerberg said.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's latest build for Windows 11 introduces HDR background support and voice access

Last month, Zuckerberg introduced other updates for Threads, including a 'Following' feed and 'Translations.' These updates were well-received by the Instagram community.

"Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features to improve people’s experience," he added.

Threads has seen remarkable success since its launch, surpassing 100 million sign-ups faster than any other social media platform in history. The app's popularity and trajectory have encouraged the team to further innovate and improve its offerings.

ALSO READ: Android Beta users of WhatsApp to get email-based account protection feature

With the upcoming search functionality, users will have a more convenient way to find relevant content and discover new profiles of interest, while the addition of web experiences will bring Threads to desktop platforms.

The 'Following' feed feature in Threads will offer users two viewing options. The 'For you' view will display a mix of posts from profiles users have chosen to follow, along with recommended accounts. On the other hand, the 'Following' view will present posts exclusively from the accounts users follow in chronological order.

Latest Technology News