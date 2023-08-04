Microsoft's latest build for Windows 11 introduces HDR background support and voice access

Follow us on Image Source : WINDOWS 11 Windows 11 dev channel testing HDR background feature and adaptive dimming

Microsoft is currently testing new features in the latest 'Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516' for the Dev Channel. One of the notable additions is HDR background support, which allows users to set JXR files as their desktop background in full HDR, provided they have an HDR display or are connected to a compatible one.

To enable this feature, users need to download an HDR .JXR file, go to Settings > System > Display, and toggle on the HDR option.

In addition to HDR background support, Microsoft is also enhancing the screen-casting experience. When users engage in multitasking activities, such as switching between windows or using Snap Assist, the system will suggest casting through a notification toast. The tech giant is also introducing an inline setup for casting in Quick Settings, offering step-by-step guidance for enabling casting.

Another significant improvement is the voice access feature that allows users to use voice commands to log in to their PC and access various areas on the Lock screen. Additionally, for devices with presence sensors supporting attention detection, Microsoft has introduced "Adaptive Dimming," which intelligently dims the screen when the user looks away and undims it when they return their gaze.

Furthermore, the latest build addresses multiple bugs, enhancing the overall user experience and performance. Users can now try out these features in the Dev Channel and provide feedback to Microsoft for further refinement.

As Microsoft continues to refine Windows 11 through its Insider Preview program, users can expect more improvements and innovations in future updates, enhancing the overall functionality and user experience of the operating system.

Inputs from IANS

