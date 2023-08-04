OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G: Long term review

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G

OPPO has recently unveiled its latest Reno 10 series in the Indian market which comes with a unique design and upgraded features. Reno devices have been known for their camera and good battery life for a couple of years now. Here is our long-term review of the device based on performance.

Let us talk about the very first thing about the device- looks!

Design and Display

The new Reno 10 Pro 5G boasts a stylish and premium design with a curved rear panel and frame. The handset is available in Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple colours, and it further offers a slim and lightweight build. The glass back adds to the premium feel, although it can be slippery, so using a back cover is a good option to protect it from fingerprints and protection too.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The curved edges enhance the viewing experience, and the display offers up to 950 nits of peak brightness with support for HDR content. However, the single-speaker setup is a drawback for a phone at this price point. Overall, the display is vivid and looks perfectly splendid and premium. But because it has a curved display, sometimes, when we are holding the device (even when the cover is on), it takes the touch sensor by itself.

Software and performance

The handset runs on ColorOS 13.1, based on Android 13, offering customization options and features like Material You theme support. However, the software experience is marred by app recommendations, ads, and pre-installed bloatware.

I used it as my primary phone for a month and it worked perfectly well, smoothly- with a very simple interface. Playing games, binge-watching, long calling hours, zoom calls, and more were easy and flawless on the device.

Camera

The device comes with a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. The primary camera delivers good-quality images with true-to-life colours and impressive low-light performance. The ultra-wide and telephoto cameras also perform well, offering decent details and dynamic range. Portrait mode has excellent edge detection, but the primary camera's mode may make human skin look slightly reddish.

The front camera captures many decent images, but there are some issues with edge detection in portrait mode. I like the performance of the handset.

Battery

The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery that can easily last a full day with an average screen-on time of around 8 hours. The 80W SuperVOOC fast charging can fully recharge the battery in about 29 minutes. And the battery could last for a day with heavy usage- with gaming, binge-watching, listening to music and even taking calls.

Overall Performance

Reno 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC with 12GB of RAM. While it handles routine tasks smoothly, it may not be the most powerful phone in its price segment. The phone supports casual gaming but lacks performance and value compared to some competitors like OnePlus, Samsung and iQoo.

Verdict

Overall, the latest Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G comes with a very beautiful design, a curved display, versatile photographic capabilities, with really decent closeup shots.

However, what I felt is that the device has been falling a little short in terms of software experience, and has been lacking the IP rating to protect it from the harshest of the weather in the nation. Also, the single speaker was a turn down- as the sound was another thing one could feel was significantly low.

If you are someone who is looking for a great-designed smartphone with a decent battery and strong camera muscle, then the new Reno 10 Pro 5G is a good option at Rs 39,999. But it is certainly going to face some strict competition from the devices like OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R, Nothing Phone (2) and even iQoo Neo 7 Pro if you are looking for a slightly better experience.

