CJP resumes protest at Jantar Mantar; Delhi Police ramps up security on Parliament routes

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday (July 21) resumed its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after Monday's "Chalo Sansad" march, which witnessed chaotic scenes. Delhi Police had cleared the protest site following the uproar on Monday, but demonstrators began gathering again late at night. According to reports, police did not stop protesters from returning to the site, stating that peaceful demonstrations would be allowed. However, authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in creating disturbances or violating law-and-order restrictions

The CJP, an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system that started with a comment from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, referring to youngsters as "cockroaches", has been sitting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The protest gathered traction as activist Sonam Wangchuk and a group of students from the Left-affiliated AISA joined the hunger strike.

Delhi Police ramps up security

While protesters have re-established a platform at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements, particularly on routes leading towards Parliament. Roads around Jantar Mantar remain open, but additional personnel have been deployed at key locations amid concerns that protesters may attempt another march towards Parliament.

Several opposition leaders are also expected to visit the protest site, prompting authorities to remain on high alert and prepared to handle any situation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals at Connaught Place Police Station over the violence and vandalism of vehicles during Monday's protest march.y

Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk's release: CJP's demand

Cockroach Janta Party's representatives met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, reiterating their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over irregularities in the NEET UG examination. In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they were assured by Nadda that their demands would be considered. However, he pointed out that the government has not made any commitments, reiterating that their protests will continue unless their demands are met.

However, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said there would be no further talks with the government from their side. Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar late Monday night, Dipke said that anyone willing to hold discussions with the protesters would have to come to the protest site.

Over 100 cops injured, 70 detained

CJP's protest had left more than 100 personnel of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces injured after the agitators clashed with the cops after being stopped during their 'Chalo Sansad' march towards the Parliament. According to the police, the medical reports of many personnel have suggested that several cops have sustained fractures. They fear that the count of the injured personnel could rise, pointing out that many cops are receiving treatment at multiple hospitals.

Several videos have also emerged on social media showing the clashes between the police and the CJP protesters. The police are now trying to verify the authenticity of the videos, hinting that further actions could be taken accordingly.

Around 70 people have also been detained by the police. However, the cops have clarified that those detained are not students and their personal details and antecedents are being verified. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over clashes that caused damage to 15 to 20 police vehicles.

Also Read: Over 100 cops injured, 70 detained as CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest turns chaotic; FIR registered

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk vows to continue hunger strike, slams govt for 'brutality' against CJP protesters