Goods train derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi rail route; 53 trains cancelled or diverted | Check list

Ghaziabad:

A major railway accident was averted as six coaches of a loaded freight train suddenly derailed between the Ghaziabad and New Delhi section of the Delhi Division on Tuesday morning, disrupting rail traffic on one of the key routes, railway officials said. Fortunately, no one was injured or harmed in the accident.

Following the incident, senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), rushed to the site to assess the situation. Railway technical and relief teams were immediately deployed to repair the track and remove the derailed coaches to restore traffic as soon as possible.

53 trains affected

Due to the accident, several EMU local trains running between Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi, and New Delhi have been cancelled. According to railway authorities, a total of 53 trains were affected due to the disruption. As part of the arrangements, 24 trains were diverted via the Delhi-New Delhi route, while 16 passenger trains were cancelled.

Additionally, five passenger trains were partially cancelled, and eight trains, including those bound for Anand Vihar via the Moradabad division and North Central Railway routes, were regulated.

Many passenger trains are being diverted to Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi or are being diverted from there. The route of the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train has been changed, and it has been diverted via Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla. The schedules of trains going to and from Aligarh and Palwal have also been changed.

Check list of trains cancelled or diverted

64437 Ghaziabad- Delhi cancelled

64402 Delhi-Shahibabad cancelled

64411 Shahibabad-Delhi cancelled

64408 Delhi-Ghaziabad cancelled

64423 Ghaziabad- New Delhi cancelled

64430 New Delhi-Ghaziabad cancelled

64425 Ghaziabad-New Delhi cancelled

64432 New Delhi-Ghaziabad cancelled

64104 New Delhi-DKDE short originate at Ghaziabad

64109 Dkde-SSB short terminate at Ghaziabad

64112 SSB-DKDE short originate from Ghaziabad

64417 Ghaziabad- Delhi cancelled

64152 Delhi-Aligarh Jn short originate from Ghaziabad

64439 Ghaziabad-Delhi cancelled

64406 Delhi-Ghaziabad cancelled

64401 Ghaziabad-Delhi cancelled

64434 Delhi -Ghaziabad cancelled

64053 Palwal-Ghaziabad short-terminated at New Delhi

64031 Ghaziabad- Sahibabad cancelled

54474 Saharanpur-Delhi diverted via Sahibabad- Delhi Sarai Rahila-Delhi

Due to this accident, which occurred during the morning rush hour, daily commuters going to and from work in Delhi-NCR are facing significant inconvenience. Northern Railway has appealed to passengers to check the latest status of their trains through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or authorized railway channels before leaving for the station.

Railway teams are working at the site to clear the affected section and restore normal train operations.

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