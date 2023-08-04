Android Beta users of WhatsApp to get email-based account protection feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp developing an email security feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new security feature for its Android beta version that aims to protect users' accounts using their email addresses. The platform will request users to provide their email addresses for protection and verification purposes. While the specific circumstances for using the email address to enhance security are yet to be disclosed, the feature is currently in development. Importantly, this feature will be optional and distinct from the one that asks for an email address during the setup of two-step verification. The rollout of this account protection feature using email addresses is anticipated in a future update of the app.

In recent times, WhatsApp has been actively introducing new safety tools for its users on Android beta. One of the recent additions includes enhanced safety measures when dealing with messages from unknown phone numbers. Additionally, the platform introduced a 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta, enabling users to connect their accounts to WhatsApp Web without having to scan the QR Code.

In July (2023), the instant messaging platfrom launched another convenient feature on Android beta, which enables users to create new groups while forwarding messages. These continuous efforts by the messaging platform underline its commitment to improving user safety and enhancing the overall user experience. As the development of the email-based account protection feature progresses, WhatsApp users can look forward to more secure and user-friendly features in future updates of the app.

Inputs from IANS

