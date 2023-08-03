PC and laptop import rules by ICEA to foster ease of doing business

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Laptop, PC import from ICEA

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) expressed confidence that valid licenses will be provided to trusted industry partners to facilitate ease of doing business after the Indian government announced restrictions on the import of laptops, personal computers, and other electronics items. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification under the Commerce Ministry, which allows import of these items against a license but exempts certain use cases from the restrictions. Imports are permitted for essential capital goods, ensuring secure digital access to the growing number of digital citizens in the country.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, stated that the policy announcement is focused on providing secure digital access and expressed optimism about receiving valid licenses for industry partners, enabling unrestricted access to trusted brands for digital consumers.

The notification exempts around 20 items from import license per consignment for purposes such as research and development, testing, benchmarking, evaluation, repair, re-export, and product development. Imports under baggage rules are also not subjected to these restrictions.

Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, praised the policy change as a step in the right direction, promoting the restriction of certain electronics imports and enforcement of licenses for restricted items, thus supporting the Make in India initiative. He also highlighted the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, aiming to enhance the hardware manufacturing ecosystem and create substantial job opportunities in the sector.

The government extended the application window for the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware until August 30, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore. It covers various components of the IT hardware sector, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices. The scheme aims to generate incremental production worth Rs 3,35,000 crore and create 75,000 direct jobs and over 2 lakh indirect jobs.

With this policy shift and the PLI Scheme 2.0, the Indian government seeks to encourage domestic manufacturing, boost the electronics industry, and strengthen its position in the global market.

