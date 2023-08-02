Twitter allows paid users to hide Blue checkmarks: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Blue checkmarks now optional for paid Twitter users

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature for its paid users under the Blue service which allows them to hide their verification checkmarks on the platform. In an update, the company, led by Elon Musk, stated that paid subscribers now have the option to conceal the checkmarks on their profiles and posts. However, the checkmark might still appear in certain places, and some features may reveal the user's active subscription status.

While the checkmark is hidden, certain features might become unavailable. The company assures users that they will continually refine this feature to enhance the user experience. To access the option to hide the checkmark, users can navigate to the "Profile customization" section in their account settings.

Earlier this year, in April, Twitter removed legacy checkmarks. However, they later reintroduced the Blue checkmark for free to celebrity and influencer accounts. Now, with the Blue service, paid subscribers have the flexibility to control the visibility of their verification marks.

In an effort to combat spam on the platform, X Corp has also made changes to direct messaging (DMs) for unverified accounts. Unverified accounts will now have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. To enjoy unlimited DMs, a Twitter user must subscribe to the Twitter Blue service.

Furthermore, to support creators and offer revenue opportunities, Musk recently also rolled out an ads revenue program for creators worldwide, including in India.

To be eligible for earning money through this program, users must have a Twitter Blue subscription (previously Twitter Blue), at least 15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last three months, and a minimum of 500 followers.

