Bug-fix update: WhatsApp resolves call quality issue on Android beta

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug-fix update to resolve an issue with call quality on its Android beta version. Many users reported experiencing distorted audio and low-quality video during calls after installing one of the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android.

The problem persisted even after restarting the calls, causing inconvenience to users. However, WhatsApp has now rolled out the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.16.11 version, which serves as a bug-fix update addressing the call quality problem. Users can expect improved call performance without facing these issues.

Reportedly, the update was automatically installed for many users due to Google Play Store's auto-download settings. This means users didn't have to manually update their app to get the bug fix.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has released bug-fix updates to address issues on its platform. Last week, the messaging platform released an update to fix a sorting chats problem on the Android beta. The issue caused the chat list not to refresh when receiving a new message, resulting in the most recent conversation not appearing at the top.

In the past month, WhatsApp also rolled out a bug-fix update to tackle an emoji keyboard crash on the Android beta. Furthermore, the platform faced a global outage, including in India, due to "connectivity issues," which affected users for about 20 minutes. During this time, reports on the outage monitor website DownDetector peaked at over 41,000.

Previously, in June, WhatsApp encountered a global outage lasting for approximately two hours. Users experienced difficulties accessing the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some faced challenges with sending and downloading media.

In addition to technical issues, the messaging platform has had to deal with security concerns. Recently, Chinese hackers targeted Indian WhatsApp users, luring them into "part-time" job scams.

Inputs from IANS

