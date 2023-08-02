YouTube's new feature: Quick video summaries with AI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube experiments with auto-generated video summaries

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, is rolling out new features to enhance user experience. The company recently announced that it is testing AI-generated video summaries which makes it easier for users to quickly grasp the content of a video before watching it.

These summaries will be accessible on both watch and search pages, offering a convenient way for users to determine if a video is the right fit for them.

It's important to note that these AI-generated summaries won't replace the traditional video descriptions, which are written by the creators themselves. Instead, they serve as an additional tool to aid users in their video selection process.

The testing phase for this new feature is currently limited to a select number of videos and viewers. The company said it encourages those who come across the feature to share their feedback, as user opinions will play a vital role in refining and improving the functionality.

This isn't the only AI-driven enhancement YouTube has been experimenting with. Just last month, the platform announced AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app Home feed. These quizzes are designed to help users explore and learn about topics that interest them.

The platform is also working to prevent accidental disruptions during video playback. It is testing a new lock screen feature for Android and iOS devices, allowing users to disable touch input while watching a video. This feature aims to avoid unintentional pauses, skips, or disruptions caused by accidental taps.

Moreover, YouTube is exploring ways to optimise video-watching speed. The platform is testing a feature that enables users to easily watch videos at 2x speed. By long-pressing anywhere on the video player while watching, users can instantly double the playback speed, catering to those who prefer faster-paced content consumption.

