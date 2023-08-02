Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival from August 4: Offers and deals

Follow us on Image Source : MAZON FREEDOM DAY SALE 2023 Amazon Freedom Day Sale 2023

Amazon India has announced the 'Great Freedom Festival' which will kick off at midnight on August 4, and will run until August 8, with a number of deals on a number of products. Prime members will get a 12-hour early access, which will start from noon on August 3. A wide range of products from various sellers like smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, beauty essentials, and more will be available at appreciable discounts.

During the festival, customers can expect great offers from popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, TCL, LG, Microsoft, and many others. Alike most of the time, Prime members will have exclusive access to these deals and offers before others.

Overall, the Great Freedom Festival promises to be an exciting shopping event with attractive offers and a wide selection of products for customers to choose from.

Smartphones

Get up to Rs 5,000* Instant Bank discounts and up to 12 months No Cost EMI on OnePlus Smartphones.

Purchase the OnePlus Nord series starting at just Rs 17,499.

Upgrade to the latest OnePlus Nord 3 5G with an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000*.

Enjoy a price drop and Extra savings with Amazon coupons on OnePlus Nord CE 2 lite.

Buy the OnePlus 11 5G with Rs 2,000 instant bank discount* and an additional up to Rs. 6,000 off via exchange*.

Realme smartphones are available from just Rs 6,799*.

Avail up to Rs 1,500 instant bank discount and additional Coupon offers worth up to Rs 1,000* on Realme smartphones.

Buy the latest Realme Narzo 60 5G starting at just Rs 91/day with up to 9 months No Cost EMI*.

Laptops and TVs

Upgrade to a theatre experience at home with a wide collection of OLED & QLED TVs from Amazon.

Buy Smart TVs with up to 18 months No Cost EMI and up to 60% off.

Enjoy up to INR 40,000 off on bestselling laptops with up to 24 months No Cost EMI and up to INR 25,000 off on exchange.

Electronics and Large Appliances

Up to 60% off on Appliances.

Up to 55% off on Refrigerators.

Washing Machines start from INR 5,990.

Up to 55% off on Air Conditioners.

Amazon Devices

Get the best deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices to create a smart living space.

Up to 55% off on the latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products.

Save big on the best-selling Fire TV Stick with flat 44% off. Get it for INR 2,799 only.

