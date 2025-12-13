Rakesh Bedi: How Dhurandhar's Jameel Jamali rocked small screen in 90s-20s Rakesh Bedi along side Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar is being praised. Let's have a look at his TV career.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after Uri: The Surgical Strike is creating a buzz among audiences. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshay Khanna's action avatars are being appreciated by viewers. The film is performing very well at the box office. Along with these big stars, prominent TV actor Rakesh Bedi is also been praised for his character of Jameel Jamali in the spy-thriller.

But did you know that the senior actor who was seen in hit shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has rocked several daily soaps in 19s-20s.

Rakesh Bedi's hit TV shows

Rakesh Bedi’s television career stands out for its range, moving effortlessly between sitcoms, family dramas and light-hearted period shows, making him one of Indian TV’s most recognisable character actors.

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984–1988)

Character: Raja

This is one of India's earliest sitcoms, where Rakesh Bedi’s comedic timing brought Raja into every household.

Shrimaan Shrimati (1994–2001)

Character: Dilruba Dularam

Cult classic comedy involving neighbourly crushes, with the flamboyant Dilruba of Bedi’s providing a sharp comedic edge.

Yes Boss (1999–2009)

Character: Rahul Malhotra

The series centered on office politics, as well as romantic entanglements, with a pivotal role played by the character played by Bedi.

Tara (1993–1997)

Character: Rames

So, a socially progressive drama where Bedi decided to move from comedy to a supporting, more grounded role.

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005–2010)

Character: Baa’s son-in-law / extended family member

He appeared in some recurring episodes, which added to the series’s ensemble-style family comedy.

If we talk about films then the senior actor has featured in several Bollywood movies like Chashme Buddoor (1981), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Yes Boss (1997), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Naseeb Apna Apna (1986) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) and Dhurandhar (2025).

