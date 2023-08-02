New name, same features: TweetDeck now becomes XPro

Follow us on Image Source : X TweetDeck renamed as XPro for improved user experience

Twitter's rebranding efforts continue, and the latest product to undergo a makeover is TweetDeck, now renamed XPro. This move follows the recent replacement of Twitter's app and web app imprints with the letter "X." As the transformation unfolds, the XPro name appears when users sign out of their accounts, while the website URL remains unchanged. Serving as a reliable tool, XPro, formerly TweetDeck allows users to efficiently manage and track multiple profiles on a single screen.

The X Revolution of Twitter

Elon Musk, the influential CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, seems determined to revolutionize Twitter with the X brand, taking the platform beyond just social media. Musk has previously expressed interest in creating an all-encompassing app named X, and it appears that the new version of Twitter is heading in that direction. This shift is evident in the renaming of the Android and iOS app, along with the web app, as simply "X." Additionally, Tweets are now also referred to as "Posts," and Retweets as "Reposts."

ALSO READ: YouTube's new feature: Quick video summaries with AI

The Future of XPro

As the platform evolves, future developments are expected to introduce new features, potentially including payment options. Elon Musk's potential role as the gatekeeper for these features raises questions about the X Blue subscription price and the level of access it may grant users to essential platform benefits. The coming months will be critical in evaluating the impact of Musk's X agenda and determining the outcome for the company.

The platform now also allows paid users under its Blue service to hide their verification marks on the platform. The company announced that paid subscribers have the option to choose whether they want to show or hide the checkmarks on their accounts.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi unveils Redmi 12 5G and 4G in India: Specs, price, and other details

Latest Technology News