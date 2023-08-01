Xiaomi unveils Redmi 12 5G and 4G in India: Specs, price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi 12 5G and 4G launched in India

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G, along with the Redmi Watch 3 Active and Xiaomi Smart TV X series. These budget-friendly phones boast a 'Crystal Glass' design and a flat frame to show a premium feel. Here are the specifications, prices, and release dates of the Redmi 12 series in India.

Image Source : INDIA TVProducts launched at Xiaomi event.

Redmi 12 5G Pricing and Sale Details:

For those seeking the latest 5G technology, the Redmi 12 5G offers three variants. The 4GB+128GB model starts at an effective price of Rs 10,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. The top-tier 8GB+256GB version will be available for Rs 14,499. The Redmi 12 5G will be up for grabs from August 4th through mi.com, Amazon India, and various retail stores across the country.

Redmi 12 5G Specifications:

The Redmi 12 5G comes with a compact 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a high brightness of 550 nits, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with an Adreno GPU. The phone offers storage options with three variants - 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB, and the storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The 5G smartphone comes pre-installed with MIUI 14 skin based on Android 13.

Image Source : INDIA TVRedmi 12 5G specifications showcased at Xiaomi event.

Camera and Battery:

In the camera department, the Redmi 12 5G boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, it houses an 8MP shooter for selfies and video chats. Keeping the device powered is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Samsung India set to launch Galaxy F34 on August 7: All what to expect

Connectivity and Other Features:

The Redmi 12 5G offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, and an IR blaster. The device is rated IP53 for splash resistance.

Color Options:

Customers can choose from a range of stylish colors, including Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, and Jade Black.

Redmi 12 4G Pricing and Sale Details:

The Redmi 12 4G comes in two variants - the 4GB+128GB model at an effective price of Rs 8,999 and the 6GB+128GB version priced at Rs 10,499. The sale of the Redmi 12 4G will commence on August 4th at 12 noon and will be available on mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores across India.

ALSO READ: Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

Latest Technology News